Jack Austin Quirey of East Bernard, passed away Aug. 28, 2020, after 92 years of a wonderful full life.
He was born to the late Jones A. (Jack) and Gertrude Stockton Quirey on Dec. 22, 1927. Jack (known as “Bam” to all family and friends) was born in Sturgis, Ky., but learned to walk in Louise. He spent his boyhood enjoying the simple country life of hunting, fishing, working cattle and playing sports. An excellent athlete, he led the Louise Hornets to district championships in football and basketball his sophomore year. In 1943 he had the opportunity to attend San Marcos Academy where he met the love of his life, Ramona Cavness. After they graduated in 1945, he attended A&M College of Texas. He continued being active in sports, earning the SWC pole vaulting championship and became commanding officer of the B Athletic Company. He graduated as a Fighting Texas Aggie Class of ’49 and commissioned into the United States Army in the reserves for four years.
Jack and Ramona married on June 18, 1949, a union which lasted over 70 years until her death this past March. They moved to East Bernard where Jack took a job coaching football and baseball and teaching biology. He then joined Tennessee Gas Transmission Pipeline Company and stayed with them until his retirement in 1985. He and Ramona built a house just west of East Bernard on land which had been purchased by his grandfather H.P. Stockton in 1884. There he raised their two children, Mike and Melissa. Jack always had cattle, and oversaw crops grown on family land.
Jack never met a stranger, and was active in supporting his community. He was on the school board, Capital Farm Credit Board, Lions Club and many agricultural organizations and committees. He was generous in supporting young people, and was proud to be the first member of the EB Brahma Booster Club. In everything he did he strove to serve God first, and was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Ramona, Jack was preceded in death by his brother Stockton Quirey.
He is survived by his son Michael and wife Debbie of Stillwater, Okla.; daughter Melissa Locke and husband Marshall of Hungerford; grandsons: Russell (Valerie) and Matthew Quirey, Mason and Miles (Emily) Locke; and great-grandson Jackson Quirey. Special appreciation and thanks goes to Patricia Kolafa for her love and care.
Memorial donations may be made to The 100 Club of Wharton County, P.O. Box 46, El Campo, 77437, or any local first responders (EMS or VFD).
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. A private family burial will follow.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
