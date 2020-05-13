Scott Andrew Felder, born Oct. 4, 1966, age 53, died April 13, 2020. He passed away peacefully at his home.
He was born in Pasadena to Ruth Bee and Bruce Felder and was the younger brother of James Kelly Felder. He graduated from Needville High School in 1984 where he excelled in studies and band, playing the saxophone. He also competed in high hurdles in track. Scott earned two degrees from the University of Texas, in Austin. One in psychology and a BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) where he received his Registered Nurse Certification. He was also a member of the University of Texas famous Marching Band. Scott spent his life as a registered nurse serving in many departments including the ER and ICU while mastering a number of nursing disciplines.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Ruth Bee Felder and sister-in-law Trish Felder.
He is survived by his father Bruce H. Felder, brother James Kelly Felder and wife Sarah; nieces: Morgan Rangel, Riley Felder, Laney Felder, Tamara Collins, and Amanda Biggs; nephew Keagan Felder, plus several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Scott will be lovingly remembered by family and friends. Scott’s father recently received a card from Scott’s Aunt Karen in which she said, “I will remember Scott as soft spoken and kind hearted.” We all should be so well remembered.
