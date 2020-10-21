Sanjuanita “Janie” Villasana, 72, of Lane City, passed away suddenly at a Wharton hospital. She was born Feb. 5, 1948 in Bryan to the late Jesus Medina and Josefa Estrada Medina.
Janie attended schools in Gonzales. On March 5, 1965 she married the love of her life, Richard Villasana, Sr. in Gonzales. Janie was a lifelong devout Catholic. She taught Catechism classes for 35 years at St. Joseph’s Catholic Mission in Boling. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Ann Villasana, and sister Rosie Ruiz.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard Villasana, Sr. of Lane City, daughter Laura Soriez and husband Kyle of Katy; sons: Richard Villasana, Jr. and wife Dawn of Boling, Robert “Bobby” Villasana and wife Marisella of Wharton, and Rene Villasana and wife Angelica of Boling; sisters: Gloria Baladez and husband Joe of Angleton, and Mary Medina and Andy Anzaldua of Victoria; sister-in-law Audelia Villasana of Lane City; brothers-in-law: Jesse Villasana of Freeport, Rey Villasana and wife JoAnn of Kyle, Raul “Rudy” Villasana and wife Caroline of Gonzales; grandchildren: Briana, Christopher, Anthony “AJ”, Katie, Coby, Robert, Michael, Elizabeth, Haleigh, Elena, and Rene, Jr. Villasana; great-grandchildren: Briley, Jayden, Braven, Alizabeth, Mazye, and Ian; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family in Louisiana and close family friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 23 starting at 5 p.m. with a holy rosary recited at 7 p.m. by Deacon David Valdez. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Samuel Appiasi and Father Frank Torres (Saint Helen Parish, Hebron, Indiana) officiating. A rite of burial and committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
