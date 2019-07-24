Bennie Flores Sr., 92, of Goliad passed away July 20, 2019. He was born in Goliad to Rosa Ramirez Flores and Dioncio Flores on Aug. 27, 1926. He loved to hunt, fish, and tend to his garden.
Bennie Flores is preceded in death by his parents Rosa and Dioncio Flores, sisters Solia Briones, Herminia Sandoval; brothers Fidencio Flores and Dioncio Flores, Jr. He is survived by his daughters Odelia Rodriguez, Rosa Linda Becerra, Sylvia Kibler; son Bennie Flores, Jr.; grandchildren Cindy Rodriguez, David Rodriguez, Ruben Rodriguez, Jr., Jennifer Becerra, Eric Becerra, Amy Kibler-Reyes; and six great- grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Tomas Becerra, Eric Becerra, Ruben Rodriguez, Jr., David Rodriguez, Kaleb Rodriguez and Dioncio (Don) Flores.
Visitation was Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Goliad Funeral Home, 414 West Ward Street, in Goliad, from 6-9 p.m. with rosary recited at 7 p.m. A mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at Immaculate Conception Church 238 North Commercial Street, in Goliad, with burial to follow at Flores Cemetery.
Funeral services entrusted to Goliad Funeral Home 361-645-1104.
