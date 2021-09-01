Leona Paula Leazar, 91 went to be with her Lord on August 26, 2021.
Leona was born October 20, 1929 in Fredericksburg to Edmund William Duecker and Alice Franz.
She grew up in the rural Hill Country area between Blanco and Stonewall. She lived with her parents and siblings on several farms and ranches finally settling near Stonewall. There she met the love of her life and aspiring medical doctor, M. Allan Leazar from Fredericksburg. The couple married in Fredericksburg in January 1954. They were married nearly 28 years, residing most of that time in Wharton. After the death of Allan, Leona remained in Wharton in the home they had built together.
Leona was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved gardening and traveling with friends both within the U.S. and abroad. She was an avid bridge player, usually playing in multiple leagues during the year. She continued her bridge playing until her health prevented her from continuing.
She is survived by one brother, Jimmy Duecker, wife Emily of Stonewall, two sons, David, wife Debbie of Bay City and Brian, wife Anne of Sachse. She has four grandchildren, Derek Leazar, Deanne Garay, Paul Leazar and Christine Leazar. Also four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews covering two generations.
Besides her parents Leona is preceded in death by one sister, Estella Eckhardt.
The family sends many heartfelt thanks to Deborah Donahue and family (Natalie, Jason and Taylor), her wonderful caregivers of five years.
A viewing will be held on Thursday September 2 at 9:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Wharton. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Houston at the below link:
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, TX 77488, 979-532-3410.
