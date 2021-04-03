Juan Sandoval passed into the arms of the Lord suddenly on March 27, 2021 at age 66. Juan was born in Raymondville Dec. 19, 1954 to the late Alonzo Sandoval and Celia Longoria.
Juan was a lifelong resident of Wharton, and met the love of his life, Frances, whom he married on June 15, 1972. They were married 40 years until her passing on Dec. 12, 2012. Juan was an owner/operator truck driver for many years. He loved to be on the road on his motorcycle as often as he could. But his true love was his beloved wife and his four daughters, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Juan is survived by his daughters: Lisa Araguz and her husband John of Wharton, Kim Sanchez and her husband John of Rosenberg, Stephanie Sandoval of Wharton, and Mary-Beth Sandoval of Bay City; his biological mother Sofia Benavidez of Midland, his siblings: Lily Escamilla, Sylvia Benavidez, Rosemary Khan-Scott, Violet Escobar, Kelly Sandoval, Robert Kahn, Michael Benavidez, Benny Benavidez, Jimmy Benavidez, Alonzo Sandoval, Jr., Blanca Sandoval, and Joe Sandoval; 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday April 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Religious service to begin at 1 p.m. Interment is private.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3410
