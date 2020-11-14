Guadalupe Torres, Sr., 65, of Boling, passed away following a current illness at a hospital in Houston on Nov. 9, 2020. He was born Aug. 25, 1955 in Wakefield, Mich. to the late Vincente Torres, Sr. and Paula Salinas Torres.
Guadalupe was a graduate of Taylor High School. He worked as a pipefitter for Gulfstate Inc. in Freeport. He married the love of his life, Mary Jimenez in 1973. Guadalupe enjoyed participating in BBQ cookoffs. His specialties were fajitas and chicken. He also enjoyed welding with his son and building BBQ pits. He enjoyed landscaping and being outdoors. He loved watching his grandkids participate in football, basketball and cheer. He was always at a game cheering them on. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Sonny Ramirez.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Torres of Boling; daughters: Michelle Barrera and husband Lonnie of Rosenberg, Holly Molina and husband Sergio of El Campo; son Guadalupe Torres, Jr. and wife Jenni of Boling; grandchildren: Madisyn Molina, Sergio Molina, Jr., Gunner Barrera, Colton Torres, Jackson Torres, and Jillian Torres; sisters: Amelia Ramirez, Delores Larson and husband Carl, Regina Olviedo and husband Diego, Yolanda Watson and husband Thomas, Rita Reyes and husband Valentino, Jr., Eleanor Amaro and husband George, and Tina Salazar and husband Baldamar; brothers: Ralph Torres and wife Belinda, Vincente Torres, Jr. and wife Margaret, Juan Torres and wife Janie, Faustino Torres and wife Jovita, and Louie Torres and wife Debbie.
Visitation was at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 at Wharton Funeral Home. A rosary was recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Deacon David Valdez officiating. A rite of committal and burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Frank Brown, Steven Ohler, Robert Ramirez, Lane Mangum, Martin Ramirez, Jr., and Lupe Torres, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers were his grandchildren Madisyn, Sergio, Gunner, Colton, Jackson, and Jillian.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
