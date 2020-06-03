Deacon Charles Clinton Scott, 76, of Wharton, born Aug. 24, 1943, passed on to the other side May 28, 2020.
Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, followed by a wake from 6-8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home.
Homegoing services will be held at Camp Zion Rising Star Baptist Church in the Spanish Camp Community at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6. Deacon Scott will be laid to rest at the Camp Zion Rising Star Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home Wharton 979-532-2715.
