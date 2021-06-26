Robert Louis Brown, Jr., 74, of Abilene, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Brownwood.
Robert was born May 22, 1947, in Champaign, Il., first born to Robert Louis Brown, Sr. and Elizabeth (Hobbs) Brown. Robert graduated from High School in Bushy Park, England. He married Patricia Carol Newsom in Abilene on March 4, 2009. Robert retired from Mrs. Baird’s Bakery after 29 years.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife Wanda Brown in 2006.
Robert is survived by his wife Carol Brown; children, Astasia Rebhan, husband Brad, and James Brown; several grandchildren, Austin, Samantha, Orian, Olin and Oriana; siblings, Julia Bram, husband Willie, Peggy Tyrone, husband Anthony, Richard Brown, wife Tandi, and Arthur Brown, wife Suzanne.
Memories may be shared, and condolences left at: www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Graveside services were held 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 25, at Crews Cemetery in Runnels County, with Pastor Wes Terry officiating.
Services were under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX. 79606
