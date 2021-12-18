Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.