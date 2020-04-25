Jorae McClellan Davenport, 65, of Wharton, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, after a very long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Her husband, who had lovingly been her primary caretaker, was with her when she was called home to her Savior.
She was preceded in death by her mother Monnie Rae McClellan, and her father Warren McClellan.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband Michael Davenport; her brother Karl McClellan; her three children: Amber Baumann, Sarah Cullen and Audrey Melnick; her two stepchildren: Tina Braly and Aaron Davenport; her five grandchildren: Savannah, Gabriel, Wren, Abel and Jacob; and a tremendous number of others whom her unbounded heart welcomed openly into her family.
Jorae graduated from South Houston High School in Pasadena and lived in several small Texas towns throughout her life. A wholehearted follower of Jesus Christ, she attended Memorial Lutheran and Crosspoint Community Churches in Katy for many years. Her loyalty overflowed into her work, where she was a long-time employee of Bison Building Materials for over 20 years and formed many lasting friendships. Jorae was known for her kindness and compassion, an easy way of making others feel welcome, an adventurous spirit, and an ability to bring fun to any occasion.
Due to the coronavirus, a very small memorial service will be held for immediate family only at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, but anyone wishing to view the celebration of her life may watch it live online at: livestream.com/crosspt
Special thanks to Dr. Janet Tu at MD Anderson Sugar Land for her many years of compassionate care; and to Leslie Davenport, Michael’s sister, for so much care and assistance toward the end.
Due to the small nature of the memorial service, please consider contributing to one of Jorae‘s favorite causes in lieu of sending flowers: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (giftfunds.stjude.org/jorae)
Compassion Water Wells
“By His power God raised the Lord from the dead, and He will raise us also.” 1 Corinthians 6:14
