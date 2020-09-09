Velma Treybig, 83, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at a Wharton care center following a lengthy illness. She was born Jan. 21, 1937 in Wharton to the late Joe and Valara Shunka Honc.
Velma was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School. She later attended business school in Houston. She married Leland Treybig, Sr. on May 20, 1956 in Wharton. He preceded her in death Aug. 25, 2012. Velma worked as an insurance supervisor at the Outlar Blair clinic, and then as a secretary at Wharton Country Club for many years. Velma enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, listening to country music, and bird watching. She was known as being very patriotic and loved her country. Velma was also a proud member of the Red Hatters and the Catholic Daughters.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Bobby McMicken, and daughter-in-law Renee Keener Treybig.
She is survived by her five children: Maureen Voulgaris, Janice McMicken and fiancé Mark Rath, Kelli Treybig and Leland Treybig, Jr., all of Wharton, and Philip Treybig and wife Dee of Bow, N.H.; sisters: Betty Emshoff of Wharton, and Lorene Struthers of Irving; and brother Clifford Honc of Hungerford; grandchildren: Tyler Treybig, Clint Voulgaris, Julia Brown, Will Voulgaris, Anah Voulgaris, Garin Treybig, Conner Treybig, Jarrett McMicken, Whitney McMicken, and Ryan McMicken; and great-grandchildren: Frank and Ian Brown, Ellie Voulgaris, and Jase McMicken.
Pallbearers will be Clint Voulgaris, Jarrett McMicken, Ryan McMicken, Tyler Treybig, Frank Brown, and Tim Jackson. Honorary pallbearers are Will Voulgaris, Garin Treybig, and Connor Treybig.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 11 starting a 9 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with a Catholic Daughters-led rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass celebrated by Fr. Samuel Appiasi at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
