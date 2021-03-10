Larry Minks, 73, of East Bernard, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his residence following a brief battle with cancer. He was born in East Bernard on July 9, 1947, to the late Innocence C. (I.C.) and Elizabeth Mary (Alice) Holub Minks.
Larry attended and graduated from East Bernard High School with the class of 1966. He graduated from Wharton County Junior College with an associate in arts degree. He married Carolyn Smaistrla on June 15, 1969 in East Bernard. He retired from Cameron Iron Works after working there for 10 years. Larry was a farmer all his life and had a deep faith. He always said, “I am going to do everything I can on my part, and I know the good Lord will take care of the rest.” He enjoyed hunting, farming, being outside, and watching the East Bernard Brahmas football team win. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and made the best BBQ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Alfred Minks.
Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Minks of East Bernard; daughters: Shannon Rother and husband Troy of College Station, and Brandi Cerny and husband Jeff of East Bernard; sister Joyce Hudgins and husband Bill of Hungerford, and Charles Ray Minks and wife Agnes of East Bernard; grandchildren: Blaise Rother, Brenna Rother, Brock Rother, Reid Cerny, and Lane Cerny and his sister-in-law Shirley Minks.
Visitation was Monday, March 8, at 5 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard with the funeral Mass and rite of committal held Tuesday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial was at Holy Cross Cemetery in East Bernard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, or the East Bernard ISD Athletic Fund.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.