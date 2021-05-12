Lucinda Gallegos Nunez passed away on May 6, 2021 after battling a lengthy illness. She was born June 30, 1966 to the late Isabel Camarena Gallegos and Antonio F. Gallegos.
She graduated from Wharton High School in 1984 with her cosmetology license. She graduated with her associate’s degree from Wharton County Junior College. She worked as a tax preparer for much of her life, eventually owning her business. She married the love of her life Michael A. Nunez on Jan. 1, 2016. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Michael A. Nunez; her sisters: Maria Guadalupe Gallegos (Lupe), and Juanita Gallegos.
She is survived by her brother Greg Gallegos of Wharton; sisters: Sylvia Gallegos of Wharton, Frances Heffner and her husband Richard of Wharton, Timatea Gallegos of Houston, and Ana Manederson and her husband Mark of San Antonio; nieces: Amanda Gonzales and husband E.J. of Wharton, Victoria Heffner of Wharton, and Haven Heffner of Wharton; nephews: Robert Gonzalez of Austin, Michael Gonzalez and wife Jamie of Castroville, and Matthew Heffner of Wharton; and many great-nieces and –nephews, and close friends.
Visitation will be at Wharton Funeral Home after 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15 with services starting at 2 p.m.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.