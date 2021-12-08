Father Timothy “Father Tim” Patrick Bucek, 74, of Industry, passed away December 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by family and friends that loved him dearly.
Father Tim was born January 24, 1947, in Wharton. The son of Charlie, Jr. and Carrie (Schattel) Bucek, He grew up in Wharton, where he attended Holy Family and Wharton High School. He then attended the University of St. Thomas. From 1965 - 1972, Father Tim attended St. Mary Seminary. He then spent three years in Richmond where he worked as a social worker. From 1975 - 1976, Father Tim served at St. Michael's in Houston as a Diaconate. Father Tim was ordained on May 15, 1976. His first priesthood was with St. Mary's in Texas City from 1976 - 1978, before moving to St. Francis de Salles in Houston, where he served from 1978 -1981. He was then with Sacred Heart in Conroe for one year. From 1981 -1987, he was with St. Patrick's in Galveston. In 1987, he moved to Sacred Heart in Brookshire where he remained until 1998. At that time, Father Tim was called to Sts. Peter and Paul in Bellville and Immaculate Conception in Industry, where he remained until his retirement on November 12, 2021.
Father Tim was the near perfect balance of joy and empathy that made him relatable and a friend to many parishioners and non-parishioners alike. He just absolutely loved life. He enjoyed dining on fine cuisine, the peacefulness of gardening, and a good scotch and water with warmth that paled in comparison to the warmth of his personality. Father Tim also had a soft spot for his cars. He named every one of the vehicles. His most recent car was named "Carrie", in honor of his mother.
In general, Father Tim enjoyed people. In social settings, his quick-witted humor always left those around him both trying to keep up and laughing hysterically once they finally did. He brought a light and a hope that lifted up countless people in the good and bad times.
Though he may have loved a lot, he would also draw a line in the sand and could be uncompromising. He hated the color blue and despised cilantro and raisins. He would not tolerate those who put themselves above others or the apathetic. In people’s most difficult of times, of which Father Tim saw many, he did not try to make things better. But, those he was there for knew he related and knew he cared, which eased a tremendous amount of pain.
Father Tim’s joy, demonstrated through his love of life and people, drew people into him. His empathy and realness made him a rock for many.
Father Tim is survived by his sister: Carolyn Bucek of Wharton; brothers: Edwin Bucek and wife, Margaret, and David Bucek and wife, Janie, both of Wharton, and Mike Bucek and wife, Johnnie Sue, of Arlington; numerous nieces and nephews; his best friends: Joe and Mary Catherine Tambrella and Father Ed Kucera; his secretary: Cassie Malinowski and husband, Eddie, and their three sons: Layne, Levi and Luke; and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Carrie Bucek; brother, Charles Lynn Bucek; sister-in-law, Henrietta Bucek and close friend, Joe Szvmczak.
Family will be present to receive friends on Sunday, December 12, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Industry, with Vigil at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Rosary.
Family will also be present to receive friends on Monday, December 13, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Bellville, with Vigil at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Rosary.
Mass of the Resurrection will be recited at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14 at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Father Ed Kucera, Father Eric Pitre and Father Ron Cloutier, Celebrants.
Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery located at 3511 CR 166, Wharton, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Chris Bucek, Cindy Smith, Chuck Bucek, D.C. Bucek, Joan Grudeski, Carol Harris, Patricia Shaw, and Mary Gilbeaux. Honorary pallbearers are Layne Malinowski, Levi Malinowski, Luke Malinowski, Anthony Henry, and the Knights of Columbus Members from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial gifts to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, or to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for children’s playground equipment, PO Box 808, Bellville, TX 77418
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, PO Box 610, 12029 Hwy 36 South, Bellville, Texas 77418 - (979)865-2424 – www.schmidtfunerals.com.
