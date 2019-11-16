Sharline Mabel Klimple

Sharline Klimple, 81, of Wharton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in a Richmond hospital following a lengthy illness. She was born in Matagorda on July 28, 1938 to the late Hugo and Mary Chudalla Breithaupt.
Sharline was raised in the Matagorda and Boling areas. She attended and graduated from Boling High School. On June 1, 1957, she married Joe Frank Klimple in Wharton. He preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2004. Sharline enjoyed going to bingo, working crossword puzzles, loved her dogs, going shopping and telling stories about her childhood. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Mae Breithaupt brothers, Lester and Leroy Breithaupt and grandson, William Kendziora.
She is survived by her daughters: Bonnie Gurecky and husband Daniel of Needville, Barbara Jalowy and husband Hank of Kentucky, and Nancy Kendziora and husband John of Eagle Lake; son Joe Klimple and wife Sherryl of Katy; sister Wilma Faye Jochec; brothers: Butch Breithaupt, Hugo Breithaupt, Jr., Melvin Breithaupt, and Henry Breithaupt; granddaughters: Allison Klimple and Jessica Westfall; great- grandchildren: Christopher and Tyler Westfall; and numerous friends.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Wharton Funeral Home after 6 p.m. Funeral services were at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Burial followed in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
