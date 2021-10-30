Deacon KC Curtis, 77 yrs. old of Wharton passed away October 23, 2021.  KC was born on July 02, 1944 in Wharton to Dan Curtis and Nee B Maxey.

KC is survived by his children: Herman Baines of Katy, Faye Kelly (Don) of Missouri City, Kenneth Curtis of Wharton, Jackie Callis Hughes (Jacob) of Wharton and Jeffery Curtis (Nykeba) of Katy, a host of many relatives and friends.

Services will be Saturday, October 30 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Cory Gardner will be officiating.

Visitation will be at Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel Friday 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.

We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.

Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc., 110 N. E. Ave. - P.O. Box 841, Wharton, Tx  77488. 979-532-3602.

 

