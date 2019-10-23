Alvino Carbajal, 59, of Boling, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy illness. Blackie was born Nov. 18, 1959 in Newgulf to the late William Rubio and Irene Campos Carbajal.
Blackie was raised in Boling and attended Boling schools. He later worked as an operator for Schlumberger and Nanya Plastics in the Wharton area. Blackie married Rosalinda Ramirez in 1989. He enjoyed fishing in Sargent, listening to good music, being around his high school friends he still kept in touch with, and being at all family functions.
In addition to his parents, Blackie was preceded in death by his brother Luis Carbajal, half-brother Andy Carbajal, and half-sister Jeri Hartbarger, and nephews: Rene Samora, Willie Carbajal and Phillip Hartbarger.
Blackie is survived by his wife Rosalinda Carbajal; son Alan Carbajal; daughters: Alyssa Carbajal, LeAnn Rocha and husband Richard, and Christina Pesina, all of El Campo; sisters: Linda Lopez of Boling, Sylvia Geisler of Houston, Irene Ruegger and husband Bob of California, and Iris Rice and Jim of Houston; brother Gilbert Carbajal and wife Maria of Sweeny; grandchildren: Sydney Garcia, Ryder Garcia and Evelyn Garcia, Christian Jace Anzley, Reyli, Cameron, Haley, Xavier and Adias.
Special thanks to Linda Driscoll and Ophelia Botello.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home after 1 p.m. A rosary service will be held at 2 p.m.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
