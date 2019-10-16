Jack Murray Thornton, Sr., 88, of Wharton, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in a Sugar Land hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was born Jan. 30, 1931 to William Thomas Thornton and Maggie Mae Richardson Thornton in Honey Grove.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and four sisters.
Jack is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Thornton and two sons, Jack (Jay) Murray, Jr., and Paul Hooper Thornton, both of Austin.
Jack was a long-time employee of the Wharton Independent School District.
Services for Jack will be held Oct. 26, beginning with visitation at 1 p.m. and memorial services at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Wharton, with the Rev. Tony Wishert officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Jack to the First Baptist Church of Wharton.
