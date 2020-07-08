Gail Faust, 67, of Wharton, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 29, 2020 at OakBend ER in Wharton. She was born on March 16, 1953 in Jamesville, Wisc. to the late Richard Robbins and Marion Purucker Robbins.
Gail was raised in Jamesville, Wisc. She met her husband, Thomas Faust, 47 years ago and they married and raised three children: Heather, Chad and Clifford. Gail was a graduate of beautician and nursing schools from Wharton County Junior College. She worked as a registered nurse and as a director of nursing in long term care. She enjoyed going to the beach and would often find sand dollars and large pretty shells where others had no luck. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She loved to cook, but usually made enough to feed very large crowds. She was known for her seven-layer lasagna and her amazing cheesecakes.
Left to mourn her loss are her husband Thomas of Wharton; daughter Heather Guess and husband Jerod of Boling; sons: Chad Faust of Spring, and Clifford Faust and wife Alicia of Aurora, Ill.; sisters: Judy Rotholz of Wharton, and Carol West of El Campo; brother Dennis Robbins and wife Diane of Oregon; and grandchildren: Braxton Guess, Eva Faust and Laura Faust.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
