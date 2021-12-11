Josephine “Jo” Eleanora Horelica, 72, of Warren, died Sunday, December 5, 2021. She was born on February 14, 1949, in Wharton to Janie Annie Fojtik and Joseph John Horelica. She resided in Warren. Josephine worked as a manager at S&M Family Outlet for over 25 years and raised five children.
Josephine enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, and spending time with family and friends. She loved to read and dance. Jo will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all. Mom, we love you and you will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly Duke, and partner, Cindy Powers of Beaumont; Katy LeBaron and husband, Danny of Nederland; Kelly Moore and husband, Gary of Silsbee; and Kristin Tucker and husband, Jackie of Woodville; son, Joe Duke, Jr. and wife, Denise of Lake Charles, Louisiana; grandchildren, Katlyn; Ashlyn and fiancé Cole, Andrea, Gavin, Nathaniel, Angela, Darrell, Braxton and Anna Katherine and sister, Alice Koenig of El Campo; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Josephine is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Angie Zamazal and Janice Burditt.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Birthright of Beaumont Inc; 2626 Calder Avenue #1952, Beaumont, Texas 77702; MD Anderson 1515 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston Texas 77030; Or Shriners Hospitals for Children – Houston, 6977 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77030.
A gathering of Ms. Horelica’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 10, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 11, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Avenue, Beaumont. The burial of her cremated body will be held at a later date at Wharton City Cemetery, 801 E Caney Street, Wharton, Texas.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Services under the direction of Broussard’ Mortuary, 2000 McFaddin Ave. Beaumont, Tx. 77701. 409/832-1621.
