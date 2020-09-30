Francis “Bubba” Macha, 71, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born in Wharton Jan. 3, 1949 to the late Robert Macha and Frances Zaruba Macha.
Bubba was a graduate of Wharton High School. He was a lifelong resident of Wharton. He worked for HL&P Centerpoint for many years. He loved to go out to eat, riding around, car shows, the beach and football games. Along with his extensive sunglasses collection, he also has a couple of vehicles he loved including his Dodge Charger and his Jeep aptly named “Money Pit.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis Macha; brothers-in-law Arthur Zahn and Johnny Jedlicka; niece Melissa Ann and nephew Steven John Jedlicka.
He is survived by his sisters: Shirley Zahn, Vivian Jedlicka, and Geraldine Peter and husband Anton; nieces and nephews: Jason Peter, Glenda Peter, Arthur Zahn and wife Donna, Nicole Orsak and husband Jeffrey, and Ann Stockton and husband Nick, Monica Palermo and husband Michael, Susan Johnson and husband Jay; great-nieces and nephews: Dustin Zahn and wife Lara, Sara Zahn, Britney Rowland and husband Matt, Amber Orsak, Sophia Stockton, M’Lynn and Michael Palermo III.
Visitation was Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 5-7 p.m. and a rosary at 7 p.m. recited by Tim Duyka at Wharton Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating. A rite of committal and burial will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Hungerford. Serving as pallbearers are Jason Peter, Arthur Zahn, Jeffrey Orsak, Ed Orsak, Dustin Zahn and Steven Border. Honorary pallbearers are Anton Peter (brother-in-law), members of the car shows and the light company.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations made to St. John’s Catholic Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
