Funeral services for Perry Dwayne Knight, 46, of Bay City, formerly of Wharton, will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Mattie Street, Wharton, 77488. Burial will follow at Sandridge Cemetery in Egypt. Due to federal and local guidelines, face coverings/mask and social distancing are required.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 9 at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Ave. C, Bay City, 77414 from 2-8 p.m.
Online condolences may be left and signing of the guest registry may be done by visiting our website at www.duncanrobertsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.