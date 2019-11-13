Peggy Jones Wesselski, 63, formerly of Bay City – a beloved mother, Gigi, sister, and most of all a friend to everyone she encountered, passed away Nov. 7, 2019. She walked into the loving arms of Jesus surrounded by her daughters, sister, and special friends. Peggy was born Oct. 19, 1956 in Wharton to the late Lew Don Jones and Margaret Jones Buenger. She was also preceded in death by her sister Kathy Jones Hightower. As a long-time member at First Baptist Church, Peggy loved attending women’s Bible study, serving in the Stephen ministry, and volunteering to help others. For over 15 years she worked as a teller at Wells Fargo Bank in Bay City where she was a customer favorite. Of all her callings, she found being a mother, and later a Gigi, the most rewarding. She spent 24 years of her life battling breast cancer while always keeping that oh so contagious smile on her face. Along her journey with cancer she made many new friends and encouraged them with stories of how God had worked in her life. One of her favorite stories to share was how God used butterflies as a sign of hope for her. Oftentimes we found that she touched her doctors and caregivers in unforgettable ways and left an everlasting impact on them. To know her was to love her. And if you had just met her, you instantly knew you had a friend. She was outspoken about her love for her Savior Jesus Christ. The Lord used her in many mighty ways throughout her life … even until the day He called her home. Survivors include daughters Amanda White & husband Kyle, Kacie Ticer & husband Ben, and Paige Soza & husband Justin; sister Patsy Jones Hill and her grandchildren Reese White, Charly White, Addison Soza, and Olivia Soza, along with a host of nephews and nieces. The family received friends and relatives from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. Funeral service was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the First Baptist Church in Bay City. Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiated. Interment followed at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Wyatt Shanks, Chad Wesselski, Richard Whitley, Joseph Whitley, Matt Dye, and Cody Crouch. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Kyle White, Ben Ticer, Justin Soza, Mike Baker, and Terry Crouch. The words “thank you” do not begin to show our gratitude and appreciation for her doctors at MD Anderson. Dr. Gabriel Hortobaygi and Dr. Sudhakar Tummala will forever hold a special place in our hearts for the love, compassion, and treatment they gave our mother. To the staff at Tomball Nursing, we love you and thank you for giving our mother the best care and loving her like we did. Contributions can be made in Peggy’s memory to First Baptist Church of Bay City. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements were with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home ay City. 979-245-4613.
