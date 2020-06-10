Herschel Howard Harvey, 69, of Boling, passed away June 5, 2020 peacefully at home after a valiant battle with cancer, with his loving wife Lynn at his side.
He was born in Palacios on Nov. 6, 1950 to Eleanor Rowena Wood Harvey and Eugene Foster Harvey. He attended Palacios High School and joined the U.S. Navy in 1969 where he completed his education and served until 1971. Returning to Palacios, he was a welder for Harvey Welding and Valero Energy. He retired from Texas Liquid Fertilizer/Simplot in 2012.
Herschel was happiest at the bay fishing or on the river pulling the kids behind the boat. He could also often be found camping at Matagorda with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lynn Colwell Harvey, his children: Duane Alford and his friend Heather Frazier, Anna Harvey Wood and her husband Chad Wood, Chad Harvey and his fiancée Katie Sowden, and Eric Bricker; 10 grandchildren: Korrin Harvey, Kaitlyn Harvey, Haley Wood, Hannah Wood, Trey Terry, Jacob Lee, Kara Alford, Kade Alford, Kale Alford, and Kyle Alford; and a great-grandchild Teal Ryan Alford. He is also survived by his siblings: Gloria Jean “Dinky” Harvey Dixon and Royce LaBlon Harvey, several nieces and nephews, and his well-loved and constant companions, dog children Willie and Waylon.
Pallbearers will be Chad Harvey, Duane Alford, Eric Bricker, Danny Culbreth, Don Pursley, and John Schuhsler.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 10 at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. and a memorial service at 1 p.m.
The family extends a special thanks to the V.A. Hospital in Houston, and to Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving and constant care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Compassionate Care Hospice of Houston or to the cancer charity of your choice.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
