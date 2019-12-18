Daniel DeLaO Bijarro, 72, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his home in Wharton. He was born March 16, 1947 in Rosenberg to George and Josefina Bijarro. Daniel was of the Catholic faith and served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a machinist until his retirement. Survivors include his wife Manuela Bijarro; his mother Josefina Bijarro; six children: Roxanne Rodriguez and husband Daniel, Virginia Narvaez and husband Roel, David Bijarro and wife Denise, Margie Horta and husband Robert, Diane Michaux and husband Maurice, Robin Ihmaid and husband Wael; two brothers: David Bijarro and wife Mary, and George Bijarro; three sisters: Rosa Juarez, Yolanda Vargas and husband Johnny, and Ophelia Bijarro; 17 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, along with a host of other loving family members and friends and honorary granddaughter Pelona. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, and his brother Santos Bijarro. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, Dec. 18 from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. The family wishes to express gratitude and thanks to Houston Hospice, El Campo for their loving care of their beloved one. Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
Daniel DeLaO Bijarro
To send flowers to the family of Daniel Bijarro, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 18
Visitation
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapels - Rosenberg
3900 B.F. Terry Blvd.
Rosenburg, TX 77471
3900 B.F. Terry Blvd.
Rosenburg, TX 77471
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Visitation begins.
Dec 19
Service
Thursday, December 19, 2019
10:00AM
10:00AM
Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapels - Rosenberg
3900 B.F. Terry Blvd.
Rosenburg, TX 77471
3900 B.F. Terry Blvd.
Rosenburg, TX 77471
Guaranteed delivery before Daniel's Service begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.