Melissa L. Schimcek passed into the arms of the Lord on October 5, 2021 at a Victoria hospital, she was 50 years old.  She was born in Palacios on August 4, 1971 to Soila Ballejo Alameda and Secundino Alamada.

Melissa was a lifelong resident of Wharton County and graduated from El Campo high school in 1990.  After high school, Melissa went on to earn her certification as a Certified Nursing Assistant.  In her free time, her family fondly remembers her as loving to sing, playing dominoes and watching old movies.  

Melissa is survived by her mother Soila Alameda of Wharton, her siblings Brian Alameda and wife Laura of Wharton, Stephen Alameda of Wharton and Melanie Bardales and husband Jorge of Houston.  Melissa is also survived by many nieces and nephews.  Melissa was preceded in death by her father Secundino Alameda, brother Christopher Alameda and infant nephews Jorge Bardales, Jr., Mateo Bardales and Angel Bardales.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday October 13 after 9:30 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home.  Religious service to begin 11:00 a.m.  Interment will be private.

Condolences may be left for her family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com

Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.

Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3410

 

Service information

Oct 13
Visitation
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
9:30AM-11:00AM
Wharton Funeral Home
515 E Boling Hwy
Wharton, TX 77488
Oct 13
Funeral Service
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
11:00AM
Wharton Funeral Home
515 E Boling Hwy
Wharton, TX 77488
