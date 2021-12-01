Doris Jeanette Crawford, 79, of Houston passed away November 21, 2021. She was born November 4, 1942 in Wharton to the late Frank Joe Janik and Martha Hermina Zotyka Janik.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norris Raymond Crawford.
Survivors include her daughter Nicole Fuller and husband Robbie and granddaughter Emily Fuller. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 3, at the Palacios Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Scottie’s House, a child advocacy center serving Brazos and 6 surrounding counties. www.scottieshouse.org.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home. 361-972-2012.
