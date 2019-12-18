The life of Ellis “Bae Bae” Shorter will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Sandridge Baptist Church FM 102, in Egypt, 77436. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A homegoing celebration is at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Houston National Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23. Pryority Funeral Experience, 12025 Bammel North, Houston Road, Houston, 77066.
Ellis Shorter
To plant a tree in memory of Ellis Shorter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.