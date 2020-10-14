Jason Hunt ‘JJ’ Womack, 45, of Butler, Penn., passed away on Oct. 7, 2020. He was born Dec. 23, 1974 in Wharton to Larry and Vicky (Hunt) Womack.
He was raised in Boling. He worked at Bear Metallurgical Corp and Ervin Industries. His daughter Willow was his shining star, the love of his life. JJ also loved the game of golf and was an excellent player. He had the best laugh and never met a stranger. He left behind his daughter Willow; his mother Vicky Womack; his father Larry Womack; his sisters: Katie and Kristin; and his brother Jamie.
He was preceded in death by his fiance’ Lindsey Jo Collins.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family for Willow at P.O. Box 1883, Butler Penn., 16003. Jason’s graveside burial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in St. Mary’s R.C. Cemetery, in Herman, Pa.
