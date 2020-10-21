Mrs. Eddie M. Phynon, 79, of Wharton, passed away Oct. 19, 2020. She was born May 17, 1940 in Wharton to Eddie and Rosella Goodall King.
Mrs. Phynon was a caregiver for home health care.
She is survived by her sons: James Bowsier of Richmond, Benny Bowsier, Kenny Bowsier and Jerry Bowsier, all of Wharton; daughters: Anna Coffman of Houston, Debra Bowsier, Emma Bowsier, and Kathy Bowsier, all of Wharton; sister Laura Jackson of Wharton; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, friends and family.
Funeral services will be at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Burial will follow at Wharton City Cemetery with the Rev. C. Gardner officiating. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Friday at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation on Friday.
