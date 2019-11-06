Brian James Wright, 33, of Wharton and formerly of Alta Loma, Calif., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his residence following a long battle. Brian was born Nov. 26, 1985 in West Covina, Calif. to Charles and Lynn Alexander Wright .
Brian was raised in Alta Loma and graduated from Alta Loma High School. He enjoyed off-roading, the beach, and music. He enjoyed and was excellent in detailing vehicles and had the ability to remember the torque and horsepower of almost all diesel pickups and sport cars.
Brian is survived by his parents, Charles and Lynn Wright, aunts, uncles, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends and will be missed by all.
Following cremation, private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
