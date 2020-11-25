Daniel Ferrel, 66, of East Bernard, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at a hospital in Richmond. He was born in Wharton on Dec. 1, 1953 to Salud G. Ferrel and Margaret Medrano Ferrel.
Daniel was a certified HVAC technician. He worked for many years at Spring Branch ISD. Daniel loved his family. He enjoyed watching baseball games, but especially when his grandkids were playing. He enjoyed fishing and working on his truck. He was a jack of all trades and was known to fix almost anything.
He was preceded in death by his dad Salud G. Ferrel, grandson Daniel Ferrel, Jr., and sister Gloria Ramos.
He is survived by his wife Emilia Ferrel of East Bernard; children: Daniel Ferrel, Sr. and wife Stephanie of Wharton, Sonia Ferrel and partner Benny Cirilo of Houston, Roy Trevino of Houston, Ann Margaret Ferrel and partner Greg Rodriguez of Houston, Danielle Ferrel of Wharton, and Michelle Ferrel also of Wharton; mother Margaret Ferrel of Wharton; sister Debra Villeda and husband Mario; grandchildren: Alyssa Butler and husband Charles, Steven Ferrel and wife Ashley, Hillary Campos, Angel Campos, Joe Campos, Selena Campos, Jeanette Rodriguez, Felipe Campos, Jr., John Cavazos, Christopher Ferrel, James Ferrel, Nevaeh Rodriguez, Isabel Castillo, Castiana Castillo, Arya Wilson; great-grandchildren: Katalyna Butler, Charles Butler, Jr., Bryce Ferrel, Mary Jane Garcia, Ivory Garcia, Joe Garcia, Houston Garcia, Mia Campos, Aileen Enriquez; mothers of his children: Isabella Ferrel and Leticia Ferrel; along with nieces, nephews and close friends.
Visitation was Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with Father Antonio Perez, who officiated. A rite of burial and committal followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Steven Ferrel, John Cavazos, Christopher Ferrel, James Ferrel, Angel Campos and Joe Campos.
Funeral services were are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
