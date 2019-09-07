Patsy Dean Valenta, 82, of Lane City, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at a Sugar Land hospital.
Patsy was born Sept. 10, 1936 in El Campo, the daughter of the late Forrest Dale “Sam” and Ardith Owen Petty.
She was raised in the Boling area and graduated from Boling High School with the Class of 1954. She then attended and graduated from Wharton County Junior College with her degree in nursing. Patsy married Robert Joe “Sonny” Valenta on Nov. 8, 1955. He preceded her in death on April 27, 1995. Patsy enjoyed working as an LVN for over 56 years at Rugeley and Blasingame Clinic and then when the two clinics merged South Texas Medical Clinic. Patsy worked for many physicians to include Dr. C.E. Woodson, Dr. Vernon Black, Dr. Herman Wolff, and many others. She loved working with people and enjoyed her job fully. She was a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church and served on the Fellowship Committee. She was also a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas Court #1990, Garden Club, and Bay City Quilters Guild. Patsy enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, tending her plants and loved watching her Astros.
She is survived by her daughters Joan Andel and husband, Myron of Wharton, Rebecca Crabb and husband, Michael of Floresville; sons Robert Dale Valenta and Katherine Sommers of Wallis, and David Joseph Valenta of Burr; grandchildren Amberly Morrison, Colt Valenta, Alec Valenta, Ryan Moreno and Kaden Hanson; great-grandchildren McKenna Valenta and Jack Tanner Morrison; sisters Dorothy Bozeman and husband, Ron, Cherry Holbrook and husband, Michael, Robin Garcia and Lila Jefferson; and sister-in-law Virginia Valenta.
The family wishes to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Paul and Martina Cruz, Phillip Becerra, Mindy and Aron Hanson, Angels Home Health Care, Rose Sangona, nurse practioner, Dr. Robert Satterfield, Dr. Shahid Mallick and all nursing and physician care attendants at Kindred Hospital for their help and care.
Visitation was at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass and rite of committal was held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton with Father Robert Knippenberg celebrating the funeral Mass. Burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers were Robert Dale Valenta, David Valenta, Colt Valenta, Ryan Moreno, Alec Valenta and Neal Adam.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patsy’s name to Holy Family Catholic Church Fellowship Committee, Catholic Daughters Court #1990, or an organization of your choice.
Funeral Services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
