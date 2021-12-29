Mr. Ronnie Gillis, 70 yrs. old of Hungerford, passed away December 21, 2021. Mr. Gillis was born on August 6, 1951 in Galveston. To Andrew Thomas Gillis and Fannie Mae Myers.
Mr. Gillis is survived by his children Brechelle Spradley, Jasmine Gillis, Tiffany Gillis, Allen Gillis and Porshia Gillis. He is also survived by his siblings Tony Gillis, Jared Gillis, Lyle Wiley, Cynthia Griffin, Sylvia Gillis, JoAnn Preston, and Kimberly Moses. He leaves a host of many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home
Services will be held Thursday, December 30, at 12:00 p.m., graveside at Camp Zion Rising Star Cemetery.
Funeral Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Ave. Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3602.
