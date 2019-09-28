Larry ‘Bo’ Bubela

Larry “Bo” Michael Bubela, 44, of Hungerford, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was born June 9, 1975 in Wharton to Larry W. Bubela and Janet Miculka Bubela.
Bo was a 1993 graduate of Wharton High School where he excelled in the band. He later achieved a longtime goal by becoming a member of the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, playing the saxophone. While at TAMU, he was a member of the A&M Corps of Cadets and joined the United States Army Reserves.
He was later called to active duty serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Maj. Bubela was deployed to Kuwait in 2003 and to Afghanistan in 2012. He was a platoon leader and company commander in the 303 Engineer Company. He also took company command as part of the 980th Engineer Battalion and worked as its Assistant S-3. Maj. Bubela has received the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and numerous other awards. Maj. Bubela was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1998 upon graduation from Texas A&M. He completed the armor officer basic course and the engineer officer captains career course.
Bo was also a licensed chiropractor, he enjoyed rides on his bicycle, running marathons and going to the lake with friends and family. Bo was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hungerford.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and infant brother, Ernie Bubela.
Bo Bubela is survived by his parents, Larry W. and Janet Bubela of Hungerford, sister Lisa Kutach and husband, Russell of Richmond and his three nephews, Cole, Tyler, and Brayden Kutach.
Visitation was held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hungerford with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hungerford with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating. The rite of committal and burial with full military honors followed at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Hungerford.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
