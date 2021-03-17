Wayne slipped into his new life on the evening of Thursday, March 13, 2021. He was 83 years old, born May 1, 1937; youngest of four children born to Paul and Johnnie Griffin Herrington.
Wayne grew up in the Piney Woods near Sour Lake, where he began his love of nature and the outdoors. After graduation from Sour Lake High School, Wayne attended Lamar University where he earned his degree in civil engineering. He then moved to New Gulf to work for Texas Gulf Sulphur Company in the engineering department. Through a mutual friend, he met Linda Dayle Wilbeck, whom he married on June 30, 1962. At his passing, they had been married 58 years.
Wayne spent his professional career with Texas Gulf, retiring as the manager of engineering. His responsibilities took him to various locations in Texas, Louisiana, Mexico, and Canada.
Quick witted and mischievous, Wayne maintained his warm sense of humor even as his battle with Alzheimer’s progressed. Wayne liked people – especially young people. He was active in Little League from prior to having children through his son David’s progression.
Over the years, Wayne enjoyed projects away from work. He designed and helped build three houses – his residence in Boling, a second home on the Colorado River, and a ranch house in South Texas. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing, hunting, and just enjoying nature. Those last two endeavors became centers for many enjoyable times for family and friends. He could see beauty in brush country even when it was all grey.
Wayne was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Wharton until health issues prevented him attending.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Bevil Carter and Virginia White, sister-in-law Sue Piasizk, brother-in-law Gary Wilbeck and Alan Wilbeck.
He is survived by his wife Linda; his daughter Leslie Jager; and his son David Herrington and wife Michelle; his beloved grandchildren: Tessa Jager, Jacob Herrington and wife China, Travis Herrington, and Cooper Herrington; his brother Milton Herrington and wife Allice Sue; a special sister-in-law Dee Wilbeck; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held at Wharton First United Methodist Church, and burial was at Oak Lawn Memorial Cemetery in El Campo.
Pallbearers were Michael Herrington, Steven Gale, Brian Carter, Royce Sheek, Russell Sciba, Scott Wilbeck, Thomas Hanka, and Scott Simpson
Honorary pallbearers were Billy Watkins, Frank Robinson, and Donald Sciba.
The family wishes to express specials thanks to the staff of Reliable Oaks Assisted Living in Needville for their loving care of Wayne for the last several months, with special appreciation for Elizabeth Williams and his caring nurse Mary.
If desiring, memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 1717 Pioneer Ave., Wharton, Texas 77488, or to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, P.O. Box 1950 Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
