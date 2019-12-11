James Royce McCray, 71, of Wharton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Wharton hospital following a sudden illness. James was born June 3, 1948 in Shelby County to the late Elzie Wayne McCray and Laverne Cox McCray. James was raised in Orange County and attended schools in Orangefield. James, along with his wife Angie, operated Blue Moon Antiques in Wharton. James was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Charles McCray. James is survived by his wife Angie of Wharton; daughter Crystal Faas of Dallas; sons: Jason McCray of Beaumont and David Paisley of Dallas; sister Elaine Thompson; brothers: Wayne McCray, Raymond McCray and Jimmy McCray; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to the charity of your choice. Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
