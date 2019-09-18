Lydia Cuellar Campos, 80 of Boling, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Lydia was born Oct. 29, 1938 in New Gulf, the daughter of the late Alvino G. Campos and Guadalupe Cuellar Campos.
She was raised in New Gulf and attended Boling schools and graduated from Durham Business College in Houston. Lydia enjoyed dancing, Tejano music, going to the casinos, baking and gardening. The greatest job of her life was her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and Margaret Rios, Irene Carbajal, Delia Alanis, Alvino C. Campos, Robert Campos, Sr., David Campos, Richard Campos and Carlos Campos.
She is survived by her sisters: Elva Ramirez of Victoria, Corina Robles of Houston, Belia Jimenez and husband, Filo of South Carolina and Amelia Garcia and husband, Benito of Houston; brothers, Rudy Campos of Wharton and Alonzo Campos and wife, Sylvia of Temple; along with numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family wishes to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Altus Hospice for the excellent care given to their sister and aunt and especially to Linda Driscoll. They also want to say a special thanks to Ofelia “Ofie” Botello and Linda Lopez, niece, being the best caregivers not only to their sister, but to them as well.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home Wharton with Deacon Dvorak officiating. A rite of committal and burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers will be Omar Garcia, Jonathan Garza, Char Campos, Charles Campos, Eric Rodriguez and Bobby Jimenez. Honorary pallbearers are Andy Saldivar, brothers, beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.