Funeral services for Mrs. LaRoysha M. Jackson, 43, of Fresno, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday March 27, 2021 at Jaw Bone Cemetery with Pastor J.L. Williams officiating.
Mrs. Jackson passed away March 10 in Houston.
She was born Sept. 16, 1977 in El Campo to Roy Lee and LaVern Jones Jackson, Sr.
Survivors are her mother LaVern Lemons of Clute; son Keris Jackson of Fresno; daughters: Jarelah Jackson and A’Ryiah Jackson, both of Fresno, and Rylee Walker and Briah Walker, both of Rosharon; brothers: Jerald Jackson of Rosenberg, Wendall Jackson, Roy Lee Jackson, Jr., Leeland Jackson, Sr., Roilan Jackson, and Royrick Jackson, all of Wharton; sisters: Roylisha Jackson of Fresno, and LaKetha Brown of Houston; and many other relatives and friends
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc.
Visitation was Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friends called after 12 p.m.
COVID-19 guidelines and masks required.
