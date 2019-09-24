Mitchell Joseph Krueger, Jr., 72, of Wharton, died on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at his home in Matagorda. Mitch was born July 16, 1947 in San Antonio, the son of Mitchell Joseph Krueger and Dorothy Nell Oliver.
He grew up in Houston and graduated from Lamar High School and then attended Texas A&M and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. After college, he worked for Schlumberger in Houston and then started his own company, Krueger Construction. He was a gifted craftsman in wood and design. After many years in construction, he retired and spent most of his time in Matagorda.
Until his declining health, Mitch lived his life to the fullest and it was a blessing to share in it. An avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting, traveling and days on the beach. Often at the center of activities, Mitch frequently hosted a house full of family and friends at his homes in both Wharton and Matagorda; with weekends cooking and playing dominos or card games. He had a competitive spirit and excelled at most everything he did. He knew how to “work hard, play hard.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Smith Krueger.
He is survived by his brother, William Douglas Krueger (Andrea) of Houston and sister Andrea (Pandy) Taylor King (Larry) of Wharton. Also survived by niece, Shannon Elise Krueger of Reston, Va. and nephews Michael James Taylor (Amanda) of Round Rock, son Matthew Michael Taylor; Mitchell Kent Taylor (Denise) of Basalt, Colo., son, Harrison Kent Taylor and daughter, Scarlett Andrea Taylor; Larry Don King of Houston and son Trey Brandon King; and Michael Brandon King (Martha) of Austin, daughters Ayden Lynn King, Vivienne Mica Ryman-King and son Emmett Mars Ryman-King.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Larry and Pandy King in Wharton. Contributions may be made in memory of Mitchell J. Krueger, Jr. (3106 C.R. 132, Wharton, 77488) to Coastal Conservation Association, Matagorda Bays Chapter, 6919 Portwest Dr., Ste. 100, Houston, 77024.
