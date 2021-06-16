Jimmy Woods, 58, of Boling, passed away on June 4, 2021, at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was born in Houston on October 12, 1962.
Jimmy was raised in the Houston area and attended school there. He worked for Gonzalez Commercial Electric at Houston Intercontinental airport. He enjoyed paint ball and shooting guns at the range. He married Annette Trago on October 12, 2002.
He is survived by his loving wife, Annette Woods, mother-in-law; Betty Massey, nephew; John Layson and great-nephew; Jordan, and many cousins including Mary Jackson, Johnnie and Butch Ullridge.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
