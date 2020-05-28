On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Alvin Joseph Barta, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 in Colonial Belle Nursing Home.
Alvin was born on Nov. 13, 1931 in Hallettsville. He was the fourth and youngest child to parents Albin and Julie Barta. Alvin married his wife Estelle Gerlich on June 18, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville. They celebrated over 60 years together. They made their home in East Bernard and were blessed with five children – David, Robert, Patricia, Sharon, and Ronald.
Alvin worked at W.K.M. in Missouri City as a machinist for over 40 years, in addition to farming and ranching cattle. Alvin also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Alvin was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard and the American Legion.
Throughout Alvin’s life he had many hobbies. He had a passion for playing dominoes with family and friends and dancing. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. At home, you could find him listening to polka music, drinking beer, and eating Blue Bell ice cream. He was a hard worker and at one time even assisted in building houses. He loved keeping up with current events and sharing what he learned with everyone. Visiting with Alvin was like show and tell. He always had something he found interesting, whether it be a recent yard sale find or newspaper article, and wanted to share it with those around him.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents Albin and Julie, sisters: Viola Grahman and Dorothy Brunkenhoffer, and brother Eugene Barta, all from Halletsville.
He is survived by his wife Estelle, sons: David Barta of Houston, Robert Barta of Richmond, Ronald Barta and wife Cathy of East Bernard; and daughters: Patricia Chmelik of Richmond, and Sharon Janicek and husband Ronald of Sealy.
He was blessed with eight grandchildren, including Amy Janicek-Chavez and Anthony, Sara Burson and husband Jason, Katharine, Christopher and Jennifer Chmelik, Kelsey Powell and husband Nathan, Brian Barta and wife Katie, and Jackson Barta. In addition, he had three great-grandchildren, Stella and James Burson and Ivanka Chavez.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 22 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. Visitation was from 9 a.m., followed by the funeral at 10 a.m. Father Charles officiated the funeral with interment afterwards at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church or the American Legion Post of East Bernard.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of: Knesek & Sons Funeral Home, 122 North First St., Wallis, 979-478-6311 www.knesekfuneralhome.com
