Alexander Burtchell Mata, 93, of Wharton, passed away on Friday morning, Dec. 13, 2019 at El Campo Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born May 3, 1926, in Lane City to the late Emilio Mata, Sr. and Ella Burtchell Mata. Alex was raised in Lane City and attended school there. He worked as a rancher all his life. Alex married Lillie Rodriguez on Aug. 20, 1949 in Wharton. She preceded him in death on March 9, 1995. He enjoyed baseball, hunting, fishing, attending WCJC Senior Citizens Program, trips to the casino, going to church picnics and bazaars, and listening to the Red Ravens. Alex loved his church, Our Lady of Mount Carmel and was in charge of maintaining the church grounds for many years. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Catarino Mata, Joe Mata, Beatrice Pulido, and grandchildren: Michael and Michaela Vela. Alex is survived by his daughters: Delia “Dale” Martinez of Boling, Yvonne “Bonnie” Rodriguez of Richmond, and Gloria “Bebe” Vela and husband Michael of Wharton, Beloved Julia Rodriguez; sisters: Santos Valerio, Dora Negrete and husband Andrew, Lupe Enriquez and husband Johnny, Ramona “Mona” Mata, and Mary Mata; brothers: Demas “Red” Mata, Emilio “Lee” Mata, Jr. and wife Rosie, and Nick Mata and wife Lucy; grandchildren: Kelly Elliott and husband Tom, Edward Martinez and wife Donna, Steve Rodriguez, and Shelly Rodriguez: and great-grandchildren: Isaac Martinez, Phoenix Martinez, Saydie Martinez, Ediee Martinez, Tommy Elliott and Zeni Elliott. Visitation was held Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Wharton Funeral Home after 5 p.m. Rosary was recited at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass and rite of committal will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers will be Edward Martinez, Tom Elliott, Steve Rodriguez, Christopher Owens, Pat Garza, and Nicholas Garza. Honorary pallbearers are David Gilbert, Gary Gilbert, Melissa Gilbert Miller, Tony Gonzales, and Rene Rodriguez. Remembrances can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton or Houston Hospice El Campo. Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Alexander Burtchell Mata
Service information
Dec 18
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
