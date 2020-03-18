Raymond Cortez, Jr., 65, of Wharton, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at his residence following a courageous battle. He was born Oct. 10, 1954 in Dallas to the late Raymond Cortez, Sr. and Lidia Castillo.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 44 years, Eva Cortez of Wharton; his children: Monica Cortez of Wharton and Steven Arthur Cortez and wife Samantha of Rosenberg; his grandchildren: Troy Job Cortez and Owen James Cortez; his sisters: Rosa Bellamy and husband Jim, Helen Smith and husband Roger, Elizabeth Cortez, Diana Aguilar and husband David, and Tina Moreno and partner Elda Guerrero; and his brother Manuel Moreno, Jr. and wife Belinda. Raymond was raised in the Dallas area and graduated from Sunset High School. He married Eva Garcia on Oct. 25, 1975, in El Campo. While dating and early in their marriage, they danced the night away to Tejano music. Once in Wharton, Raymond built their family home with his own hands, and raised two amazing children there. This was the home where he enjoyed family gatherings, birthday parties, and holiday celebrations making small talk and getting to know everyone he met. Throughout his life, Raymond maintained a strong relationship with God, and celebrated his faith inside and outside the walls of the church. Everything he did was for the glory of God, and God shined through him. Raymond shared God’s grace with everyone he met, from family to acquaintances – he never met a stranger. He spent his days working in warehouse distribution for many years and was a carpenter all his life.
Later in life, Raymond enjoyed listening to music from Santana and Motown, passing his love for music on to his daughter, and spinning his wife around the dance floor. He loved to travel and see the beautiful things God created, including hunting and fishing with his son and family. He continued to use his carpentry skills to build and make upgrades inside and outside his home. He grew a deep love for his two fur babies: Cujo and Sissy. To his last day, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two spirited grandsons, and making memories with them. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton with Pastor Randy Beck officiating. Visitation with the family starts at 11 a.m.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
