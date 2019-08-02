Harold Williams, 72, of El Campo, born July 16, 1947, died July 31, 2019. A memorial will be held at noon Wednesday Aug. 7 at New Faith Church, in Wharton with burial following at Pin Oak Community Cemetery, in El Campo
Harold Williams, 72, of El Campo, born July 16, 1947, died July 31, 2019. A memorial will be held at noon Wednesday Aug. 7 at New Faith Church, in Wharton with burial following at Pin Oak Community Cemetery, in El Campo
