Violanda Reyes, 75, of Boling passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior at home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born on January 12, 1946, in Premont to the late Cruz Carrejo and Julia Gutierrez.
Violanda was married for 46 years to Andrew S. Reyes before he preceded her in death in 2010. Violanda enjoyed yard work, dancing and especially playing with her grandchildren. She shared her angelic voice with her family and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Andrew, she was preceded in death by her son, Edmond Cruz Reyes; sisters, Jessie Carrejo, Sylvia Carrejo and Nina Carrejo.
Violanda is survived by her daughters, Julia Mendoza and husband, Mark of Wharton, and Norma McInnis Harris of Wharton; sons, Andres Reyes of Boling and Ryan Reyes of El Campo; brother, Tino Carrejo of San Antonio; grandchildren, Andrea Paige Reyes, MarcAnthony Mendoza, Nathan Moreno, Jackie Garza. Along with nieces, nephews and many close friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 3rd starting at 2:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Michael Limas officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Andres Reyes, Mark Mendoza, MarcAnthony Mendoza, Hector Carrejo, Efran Reyes, Joe Reyes
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.