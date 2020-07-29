Willie B. Scurlock Jr., 77, of Wharton, passed away July 26, 2020. He was born Sept. 9, 1942 in Wharton to Willie B. and Vertnea Bobbie Owens Scurlock, Sr. Mr. Scurlock worked as a wall-paperer for himself. He is survived by his daughters: Poneyette Scurlock, Delier Terrell, Ella Porter of Houston, and Michele Blake of Panorama City, Calif.; sisters: Josie Arceneaux of California; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; along with a host of other relatives, friends, and family. Graveside services 1 p.m., Saturday Aug. 1, at Camp Zion Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Friday at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home.
