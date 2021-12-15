Donna Vasek, 72, of El Campo and formerly of Wharton passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on December 5, 2021. She was born on December 11, 1948 in Wharton to the late Thomas Jefferson and Mozelle Blair Mathews.
Donna graduated from Wharton High School in 1967. On November 20, 1976, she married James Vasek at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Together they owned and operated Vasek’s Drive-In in Wharton for many years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wharton.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Vasek; daughter, Christine Pratka and husband Brent of El Campo; sons, Scott Cunningham and wife Donna of Wharton and James Vasek, Jr. and wife Rebecca of Salado; grandchildren, Faith Cunningham, Hope Cunningham, Kenley Vasek, Erin Vasek and Barrett Pratka; step-father, Leonard Charles Koehne, Jr.; sisters, Denise Palinek and Becky Kubala and husband Patrick and brother Thomas Mathews and wife Katherine, along with many other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Thomas Jefferson Mathews and mother, Mozelle Koehne.
A memorial service was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wharton at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 14.
Memorial donations in memory of Donna may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Condolences may be shared at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx. 77488.
979-532-3410
