Dr. Michael Connelly, age 70, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from complications due to a brain tumor discovered in July 2020. Mike was born on January 16, 1951 in Houston, the youngest of six children born to Martha and DL Connelly.
Mike attended St. Anne Catholic School, Strake Jesuit College Preparatory ‘69 and graduated from UT Austin and began his initial career in accounting. He later changed career paths and attended McGovern Medical School at UT Health Science Center Houston graduating at age 40. He was a pediatrician for nearly thirty years.
In July 1978, Mike married Gay Northington, his college sweetheart, in her hometown of Wharton. The couple had 3 sons - Stacy, Patrick and Mac. Gay died in 2001 from cystic fibrosis.
In 2004, Mike married Nancy Dickason, herself a 2001 widow. Nancy’s little boys, Richard and William, immediately became part of the Northington Connelly family. In 2005, Nancy and Mike welcomed son, Bennett, to complete their family.
Mike was predeceased by first wife Gay, parents, stepmother Catherine, brothers Tom, Tony, and Reverend Larry, sister Susan and infant son Kelly.
He is survived by wife Nancy, sons and daughters-in-law Stacy and Caroline Connelly, Patrick and Camille Connelly, Mac and Sarah Connelly, Richard Dickason, William Dickason, Bennett Connelly and grandsons Preston and Anderson. He is also survived by sister, Beth Connelly McGreevy, Connelly nieces and nephews, Guy and Cindy Northington, Burt and Ginger Hooton, Mac and Carla Northington, Jack and Kathy Moore, as well as the rest of the Northington family.
Mike lived a blessed life - two adored wives, six great sons, three talented daughters-in-law, two wonderful grandchildren, a Jesuit education, a strong Catholic faith, a lifelong love of sports and the gift of caring for children.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Majd and the rest of the team at MD Anderson as well as the friends and family that helped us during this difficult time. Mike will be buried at a private burial in the Northington family cemetery in Egypt. The family will host guests at a rosary at Strake Jesuit’s Chapel of St. Ignatius on Thursday, May 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. There will be a Memorial Mass celebrating Mike’s life on Friday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Rd., Houston, Tx. 77056
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Strake Jesuit, 8900 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, Tx. 77036 (https://www.strakejesuit.org/support).
